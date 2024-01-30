Assam: Man Posing As CID Officer Abducts Minor Girl In Guwahati; Arrested

GUWAHATI: In a despicable incident, the Assam police have apprehended a person accused of posing as a CID officer and abducting a minor girl in Assam's Guwahati on January 28. The arrested person has been identified as Mahendra Bora.
The minor girl's family lodged a police complaint in the Dispur Police Station after she went missing.
In the complaint, her family alleged that the accused trapped their daughter by establishing a romantic relationship with her on the pretext that he was a CID officer.
They claimed that their minor daughter was abducted by the accused after they came into a relationship.
The minor girl, a resident of Khanapara’s Debanagar, went missing thereafter.
Upon investigating the entire incident, the cops launched a search operation and successfully traced the girl and the accused based on their mobile location. The accused was then nabbed by the police.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain Bora's motives and more details regarding the case are awaited.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, it took around 13 to 14 hours for the Crime Branch and Hatigaon Police to rescue a 6-year-old boy who had been kidnapped at around 2:30 pm on November 20 from Kanaklata Path in the Sijubari area.
According to sources, the parents of the child said that they lodged an FIR at Hatigaon Police Station, and then the Hatigaon Police Station and Crime Branch launched an operation to find the minor. The parents informed that the two kids were playing, and the elder one was lured by the kidnappers by a toy. The kidnappers used a motorcycle without a number plate in order to prevent identification, and they abducted the minor. The parents were daily wage earners.
The boy was recovered the following day from the same spot where he was abducted. This whole incident has created a sensation as the whole plot turned out to be mysterious. The minor was kidnapped on Sunday and set free the next day on the spot from where he was kidnapped.