Assam: Man Posing As CID Officer Abducts Minor Girl In Guwahati; Arrested

GUWAHATI: In a despicable incident, the Assam police have apprehended a person accused of posing as a CID officer and abducting a minor girl in Assam's Guwahati on January 28. The arrested person has been identified as Mahendra Bora.

The minor girl's family lodged a police complaint in the Dispur Police Station after she went missing.

In the complaint, her family alleged that the accused trapped their daughter by establishing a romantic relationship with her on the pretext that he was a CID officer.