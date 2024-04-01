Youth's body found under suspicious circumstances in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The body of a young man was found under mysterious circumstances in the Satgaon area. The incident, reported on Sunday, has sparked concerns and speculation among locals and police.

The deceased has been identified as Sumu Ali, a resident of Nowapara in Satgaon. Reports indicate that the discovery was initially made by residents of the area along Milijuli Path early Sunday morning. The circumstances surrounding Ali's demise have prompted action from the police, with police arriving at the scene to commence investigations into the matter.

Adding to the plot of the story are the allegations raised by Ali's family members, who claim foul play in the events leading to his death. According to them, Ali left home on Saturday night after receiving a phone call, purportedly from a friend. The family further alleged the involvement of a three-member gang of miscreants in what they believe to be a deliberate act of violence.

