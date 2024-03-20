Body of Uttam Shil, owner of Relax Unisex parlour found inside shop in Hailakandi

Silchar: Body of Uttam Shil, the owner of Relax Unisex parlour was found inside the shop in Hailakandi. The body was kept in a wooden box with hands tied in the back and throat slit. One of the employees was reportedly missing. Police sources said, Uttam Shil, originally from Tripura, having a chain of parlour in the Barak Valley, used to stay in Silchar. Primarily police suspected the missing employee as the culprit, though the motive behind the murder was yet to be ascertained.

