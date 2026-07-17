Zubeen death case: Court transfers Paresh Baishya’s bail plea to another bench

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Thursday transferred the bail application of accused and bodyguard Paresh Baishya in the Zubeen death case to another bench after Justice Sushmita Phukan Khaund recused herself from hearing the matter.

The bail petition was reassigned to the bench of Justice Mitali Thakuria. A date for hearing the application has not yet been fixed.

Baishya had earlier failed to secure bail from the Fast Track Court conducting the trial. On Wednesday, Justice Sushmita Phukan Khaund had also declined to hear the bail application of another accused, Sandipan Garg, leaving his plea without relief.

Meanwhile, the trial continued before the Fast Track Court, where prosecution witness and Zubeen Garg’s sister, Dr Palme Borthakur, appeared for the second consecutive day. She continued recording her testimony after her statement had been taken for almost the entire day on Tuesday. The defence was scheduled to begin her cross-examination on Thursday.

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