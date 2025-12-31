Zubeen death case: Garima Saikia Garg’s say on certain issues in charge sheet

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of music icon Zubeen Garg, has raised a series of pointed questions following the submission of the charge sheet in connection with the artiste’s death, while reiterating her faith in the justice delivery system.

In a detailed Facebook post, Garima said that although there has been widespread public debate around its contents, the family managed to obtain a copy of the charge sheet only after several days. Despite ill health, she said she attempted to go through the document, repeatedly confronting details that caused immense emotional pain. Clarifying that the family lacks legal expertise to comment on the charge sheet either in favour or against it, she said her intent was to share certain observations for constructive discussion, not negative criticism.

Garima said the charge sheet revealed to her, for the first time, details suggesting alleged planning and conspiracy regarding Zubeen’s accommodation in Singapore even before the trip. Citing information recovered from an SSD seized from Shyamkanu Mahanta’s residence, she said initial hotel bookings showed arrangements for Zubeen to share a room with Anuj Baruah, which were later altered after arrival in Singapore. According to the charge sheet, Zubeen was first allotted a room near Shyamkanu Mahanta at Hotel Pan Pacific, after which three separate rooms were booked for the team. She also referred to Siddharth Sharma’s statement that accommodation was initially planned at “The Village” hotel but later shifted to Hotel Pan Pacific after arrival.

Questioning the confusion and last-minute changes, Garima said that as the brand ambassador of a major festival, Zubeen’s accommodation should have been finalized with dignity well in advance, before departure from Assam. She added that Zubeen never personally handled hotel bookings or registers, as such matters were always managed by organizers or managers. Therefore, she said, Zubeen was unaware of whose name the room was booked under. She alleged that the circumstances pointed towards a clear conspiracy and expressed hope that these issues would be conclusively proved before the court with proper evidence.

Challenging claims that Zubeen travelled to Singapore of his own will, Garima pointed out that posters using his photograph had already been circulated in advance. She said he was repeatedly told that withdrawing after publicity would lead to serious consequences. She further stated that, to the family’s knowledge, there was no written agreement for the festival, and asserted that full responsibility for Zubeen’s safety and medical care rested with his manager Siddharth Sharma and organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta. She questioned why no proper safety or security arrangements were made for an artiste of Zubeen’s stature and what understanding existed between the organizer and manager regarding remuneration and facilities.

Garima also said the family learnt from the charge sheet about an alleged plan titled “One Last Tour”, involving performances in 10 cities, where it was purportedly decided that Zubeen would announce retirement from live concerts. She said neither the family, band members nor close friends were aware of such a plan, and maintained that Zubeen had never spoken of retiring. According to her, the charge sheet suggested that higher remuneration was negotiated on the premise of a “last performance”, without any written contract, raising further doubts.

Expressing anguish over medical negligence, Garima said the charge sheet indicated that Zubeen was left without treatment for nearly 75 minutes. She referred to mentions of available medical facilities, including AED support near St John’s and Lazarus Island, and questioned why no timely action was taken. She asked whether the Singapore residents present were unaware of these facilities and why no one intervened despite safety board’s clearly stating that swimming was at one’s own risk and that no divers were available. She alleged that there was no safety or medical assistance on the yacht and said prolonged neglect preceded any attempt to provide medical help, adding that everyone present should be held accountable.

Referring to video evidence, Garima alleged gross negligence, stating that Zubeen—who had a history of seizures—was encouraged to swim for a prolonged period in open sea without a life jacket or supervision. She termed this a serious crime. She questioned how visible symptoms such as vomiting and frothing were dismissed as gastric issues. She further alleged that after Zubeen was pulled onto the yacht, untrained individuals attempted CPR, resulting in broken ribs and head injuries. Citing statements about seawater being expelled from his body, she said Zubeen endured immense suffering before his death.

Calling those involved “inhuman”, Garima said Assam has lost an irreplaceable son. She reiterated her complete faith in the judiciary and said the family is waiting patiently for the strictest possible punishment for those responsible.

She noted that the family has endured repeated tragedies since 2000 and said this loss has devastated them completely. Expressing confidence in the SIT, she said she believes a strong charge sheet backed by evidence has been filed, but urged authorities to review it again if necessary to ensure conviction of all accused.

Garima also appealed for a fast-track trial, the constitution of a special bench with daily hearings exclusively for the Zubeen Garg case, and warned that delays—given the presence of over 300 witnesses—would amount to denial of justice. She further sought the appointment of a strong team of public prosecutors, including senior advocates trusted by the public, along with adequate manpower and logistical support.

Concluding her post, Garima said justice for Zubeen Garg is not only a family’s demand but a societal necessity, and appealed to the Bar Council and the people of Assam to stand with them in their pursuit of justice. She ended with a call for the harshest possible punishment for the guilty, using the hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

Also Read: Guwahati: First English novel on Zubeen Garg unveiled in city