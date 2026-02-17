Zubeen Death Case: Next Hearing on March 2

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Court of the District and Sessions Judge, Kamrup (M), on Monday heard various petitions in connection with the proceedings related to the death of Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

Among the petitions, two concern the attachment of Mahavir Aqua Firm and residential apartment Flat No. 3A at Orchid Hill View in village Sahar Fatasil, Mouza Beltola, which stands in the name of Siddharth Sharma.

During the hearing, the court was informed that WP(C) No. 7381/25 in connection with Mahavir Aqua is pending before the Gauhati High Court. The court was also informed that the matter is fixed for hearing on February 25 before the Gauhati High Court. Accordingly, the court decided to take up the hearing on the matter of Mahavir Aqua on March 2.

Regarding the attachment of residential apartment Flat No. 3A at Orchid Hill View in village Sahar Fatasil, which stands in the name of Siddharth Sharma, the learned counsel for Chetan Dhirasaria submitted information concerning the proceedings of WP(C) No. 7381/25.

In a separate plea, the defence requested the production of documents and files that had been presented before a Singapore court in earlier proceedings before the trial court.

