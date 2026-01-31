Zubeen Garg death case: Court rejects bail pleas of 3 accused

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court on Thursday rejected the bail pleas of Amritprava Mahanta, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora in connection with the Zubeen Garg murder case, citing the evidence available against the three accused.

Meanwhile, Siddharth's counsel submitted three fresh petitions before the court, seeking his discharge from the case, demanding details related to the Singapore incident, and requesting copies of case documents pertaining to the charges framed against him.

Reacting to the court's order, Garima Saikia Garg expressed satisfaction over the verdict and said she remains hopeful of a similar outcome in the upcoming bail hearing. Speaking emotionally, she said she never imagined facing such "betrayal" after receiving immense love from Zubeen Garg, adding that the "demons must be punished."

The court has scheduled the next hearing on February 13, while a separate hearing related to the seizure of Mahabir Aqua and Siddharth's flat is slated for February 16.

