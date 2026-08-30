Zubeen death case: Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta records statement

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta appeared before the fast-track court on Saturday to record her statement in the case concerning the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg and later spoke to the media about the proceedings.

Speaking after the hearing, Srijani said the court had primarily questioned her about the contents of a social media post she had previously written. “The court asked questions according to what I had written in the post,” she told reporters.

She stated that the lawyer representing Shyamkanu Mahanta had cross-examined her during the proceedings. Srijani said the lawyer was entitled to ask questions and that she had responded to them before the court.

Srijani also spoke about the need to keep private family matters within the family, while noting that statements made publicly by Shyamkanu Mahanta were already known. Asked whether she expected justice for Zubeen Garg, Srijani said everyone should receive justice and expressed hope that justice would be delivered in the case.

Meanwhile, Dr Hitesh Baruah also appeared before the court to record his testimony, but his testimony was not completed on Saturday.

While appearing before the court, Baruah said, “Zubeen Garg could have been saved. If immediate medical treatment had been provided after he drowned, we would not have lost Zubeen.”

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death case: Ex-DGP’s daughter Srijani Bhaswa Mahanta to testify over social media disclosure