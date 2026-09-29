Zubeen death case: Tanmoy Phukan testifies; says he will testify again if needed

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Expatriate Assamese Tanmoy Phukan appeared before the fast-track court and recorded his statement in connection with the Zubeen Garg death case. The court directed Phukan to appear again on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after giving his testimony, Phukan said he had testified five times in a year, including before authorities in Singapore, the SIT and the court. "I have given my statement five times in a year. I gave it in Singapore, before the SIT and in court. If I have to give any more testimony for Zubeen, I will," Phukan said.

Asked about remarks made by Abhimanyu Talukdar, Phukan said he had not heard what Talukdar had said. "Let him say what he has said. I have come to speak about my own matter. I have told the court everything about what happened in Singapore. I hope my testimony will help Zubeen get justice," he said.

Phukan, however, refrained from commenting on the organisation of the yacht party in Singapore. He was reportedly the organiser of the yacht party which Zubeen Garg attended before his death. Several expatriate Assamese people have already testified in the case, including Abhimanyu Talukdar, Sushmita Goswami and Parikshit Sharma.

Also Read: Sixth NRI Assamese Witness Testifies in Fast Track Court in Zubeen Garg Death Case