Zubeen death probe: Siddharth’s bank account details submitted to SIT

GUWAHATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continued its inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the artiste’s death. Officers examined several angles, including suspected financial irregularities linked to the Zubeen Garg case, alleged conspiracies, and the broader circumstances leading to his demise.

Two Axis Bank officials appeared before the SIT with the bank account records of Siddharth Sharma, adding to the information provided earlier regarding his SBI and HDFC accounts. According to sources, Sharma had amassed significant wealth over a short span of time, allegedly by siphoning funds from the singer.

Meanwhile, all seven individuals arrested in connection with the death of renowned music icon Zubeen Garg were remanded to a further 14 days in judicial custody after being produced through video conferencing before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (M).

The accused—Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, Zubeen’s cousin Sandipan Garg, drummer Shekharjyoti Goswami, co-singer Amrit Prabha Mahanta, and the singer’s PSOs, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Borah—were ordered to remain in jail as the investigation continued. Authorities lodged Mahanta, Sharma, Sandipan and the two PSOs at Baksa District Jail, while Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta were kept at Haflong Sub-Jail.

