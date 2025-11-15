Gauhati High Court hears PILs on Zubeen Garg death case probe

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Friday conducted the first hearing of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 46/2025, filed by Abhijit Sharma and Palash Ranjan Baruah, along with several linked petitions clubbed together, demanding a proper investigation into the death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore earlier this year.

A division bench comprising Justice Michael Zothankhuma and Justice Mitali Thakuria heard senior advocate K.N. Choudhury, assisted by advocate N. Baruah, who appeared on behalf of the petitioners. The PILs allege that the circumstances surrounding Garg's death have not been properly investigated, as they should have been.

During the hearing, the petitioners informed the court that the state government has already constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is presently probing the matter. The SIT report is expected to be submitted soon, the counsel stated.

Deputy Solicitor General of India R.K.D. Choudhury appeared for the Union of India, while advocate M. Kumari represented the CBI, named as respondents in the PIL.

Advocate B. Gogoi, appearing for the Assam Finance Department, requested that the department be removed from the list of respondents, stating that it has no role in the case.

Government Advocate R.B. Bora appeared on behalf of the Government of Assam.

After hearing all sides, the court listed the matter for the next hearing on December 17, 2025.

It needs to be mentioned here that petitioner Abhijit Sharma, president of Assam Public Works, on Thursday, had submitted his statement in the form of an affidavit before the one-man judicial commission of Gauhati High Court's Justice Soumitra Saikia, appointed by the state government to probe the circumstances surrounding Zubeen's unnatural death in Singapore. After emerging from his deposition before the commission, Sharma stated to the media that he had raised several pertinent questions regarding the role of several people present in Singapore at the time of Zubeen's death.

