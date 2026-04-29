Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bail Orders for Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta Reserved by Guwahati Fast-Track Court

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The hearing on the bail plea of Siddharth Sharma in the Zubeen Garg death case concluded on Tuesday. The special fast-track court, however, reserved its order on the bail application and will deliver it on May 2, 2026. Earlier, the court had also reserved the order on Shyamkanu Mahanta’s bail plea, which will be delivered on April 30.

Speaking to the media, Advocate Pradipta Talukdar, who represents Garima Saikia Garg, said that the counsel for Siddharth Sharma, the former manager of Zubeen Garg and one of the prime accused in the singer’s death, argued in court that his client was responsible only for managing Zubeen’s shows and not his security.

Meanwhile, the court will also complete the charge hearing of two other accused, Paresh Baishya and Nandeswar Bora, who served as the singer’s personal security officers. The charge hearing of the five other accused will take place on a later date.

Also Read: Suspicion: Zubeen's Fees Siphoned by Siddharth Sharma