Assam: Suspicion of Siddharth Sharma Siphoning Zubeen’s Fees

Guwahati: Doubts have been raised regarding the role of Siddharth Sharma in collecting money from Bihu committees that invited Zubeen Garg to perform. There is speculation that Siddharth may have siphoned money from Bihu functions and that Zubeen may not have been aware of the contract amounts that Siddharth collected from such committees, as most of them paid in cash.

Today the Special Investigation Team (SIT), tasked with uncovering the details surrounding Zubeen’s death, had summoned several bihu committees, including the Ghilamara Central Rongali Bihu Committee in Lakhimpur, the Mangaldai Central Rongali Bihu Committee, the Azara Rongali Bihu Committee, the Beltola Bihu Committee, etc.

The Ghilamara Central Rongali Bihu Committee had organized their bihu function on April 21, 2025. Siddharth had negotiated Zubeen’s contract amount and fixed it at Rs 12 lakh. He took an advance amount of Rs 1 lakh. Just before Zubeen got on stage, the committee paid another Rs 11 lakh in cash to Siddharth, although the committee had suggested paying through cheque or bank transfer. But Siddharth refused any other mode of payment. The committee expressed their apprehension that Zubeen may not have received the entire amount, as they didn’t talk directly with Zubeen but only through his manager, Siddharth.

So far, the SIT has recorded the statements of more than 90 people in connection to the case, the head of the SIT, SDGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, said on Wednesday.

SIT chief Gupta said the investigation is progressing systematically, and more individuals or organizations might be summoned if required. He said they had taken statements from several Bihu committees today.

The SIT wanted to ascertain the machinations of Siddharth, and there is suspicion among several quarters that he had siphoned off money from Zubeen’s engagements.

He added that the SIT has been coordinating with authorities in Singapore as part of the probe.

SDGP Gupta confirmed that on Wednesday, four Bihu committees were summoned for questioning in connection with the SIT’s investigation. He also stated that the SIT aims to complete the investigation within the expected timeframe.

“We will conclude the investigation within time. We are trying to complete it as soon as possible,” he said.

