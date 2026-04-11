Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bail Plea Filed, Fund Misuse Allegations Surface in Court

GUWAHATI: A day after polling concluded for the Assam Assembly by-elections, the legal proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case moved forward, with fresh and serious allegations of financial misappropriation surfacing before a special fast-track court in Guwahati.
Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the case, moved a bail application before the special fast-track court on Friday. The hearing on the application has been scheduled for April 22.
During the same proceedings, the court also took up the question of reopening Mahabir Aqua, a business entity linked to Siddharth Sharma — another figure at the centre of the case.
The matter was referred to the special fast-track court by the Gauhati High Court, which had earlier authorised it to decide on the issue.
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The court proceedings brought to light serious allegations against Siddharth Sharma, who stands accused of misappropriating substantial sums allegedly belonging to the late singer.
It was claimed that significant amounts were diverted under various pretexts — including expenses purportedly related to the construction of Zubeen Garg's residence in Kharguli.
Further allegations indicated that the diverted funds were used for personal purposes, including monthly financial support to a partner, and the purchase of personal gifts such as a scooter and a gold ring.
The case continues to attract widespread public attention in Assam, given Zubeen Garg's towering status as one of the state's most beloved cultural figures.
The next significant date in the proceedings is the April 22 bail hearing for Shyamkanu Mahanta.