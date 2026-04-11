Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bail Plea Filed, Fund Misuse Allegations Surface in Court

GUWAHATI: A day after polling concluded for the Assam Assembly by-elections, the legal proceedings in the Zubeen Garg death case moved forward, with fresh and serious allegations of financial misappropriation surfacing before a special fast-track court in Guwahati.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the case, moved a bail application before the special fast-track court on Friday. The hearing on the application has been scheduled for April 22.

During the same proceedings, the court also took up the question of reopening Mahabir Aqua, a business entity linked to Siddharth Sharma — another figure at the centre of the case.

The matter was referred to the special fast-track court by the Gauhati High Court, which had earlier authorised it to decide on the issue.

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