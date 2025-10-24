Assam News

Effigies of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma hanged in Bokakhat

AJYCP staged a mock execution of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma in Bokakhat, protesting Zubeen Garg’s death.
Effigies of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma hanged in Bokakhat
BOKAKHAT: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a mock execution of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, accused as responsible for Zubeen Garg’s death. The Bokakhat district committee of the organization held a protest programme on Thursday in the heart of Bokakhat town. On National Highway 37 at Bokakhat, the protesters symbolically hanged the effigies of Mahanta and Sharma as part of their demonstration.

Shyamkanu Mahanta
Effigies hanged

