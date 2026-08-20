Zubeen Garg Death Case: SC Rejects Siddharth Sharma’s Plea to Move Trial Outside Assam

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Supreme Court today dismissed a transfer petition filed by Siddharth Sharma, seeking to move the case related to the death of singer Zubeen Garg outside Assam. The case is presently before a fast-track court in Guwahati.

A bench comprising Justice B. V. Nagarathna and Justice R. Mahadevan heard Siddharth's petition (T.P.(Crl.) No. 000638 /2026). The bench rejected Siddharth's plea seeking the transfer of the case outside Assam. During the hearing, the court reportedly advised Siddharth to place his trust in the Gauhati High Court and pursue the matter through the judicial system in Assam.

The development in the Zubeen Garg case comes at a time when day-to-day hearings are taking place in the fast-track court, a large number of witnesses have already been examined, and a few Assamese NRIs from Singapore, where the singer met an unfortunate and mysterious death, are expected to depose soon.

The Supreme Court's decision now means that the proceedings will continue within Assam's judicial system.

The accused Siddharth is the former manager of Zubeen, who was present at the time of the singer's death in Singapore. He is also accused of siphoning huge amounts of cash belonging to the late singer and cultural icon of Assam.

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