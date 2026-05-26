Zubeen Garg Death Case: HC Reserves order on Shyamkanu Mahanta's Bail Plea

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Monday reserved its decision on the bail application of Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the accused in the case linked to the death of Zubeen Garg. The matter came up for hearing before Justice Mitali Thakuria, where both the defence and prosecution presented their arguments in detail.

Counsel representing Mahanta argued in favour of granting bail and placed submissions before the court seeking relief for the accused. Opposing the plea, Advocate General Devajit Saikia urged the court not to allow bail and presented arguments on behalf of the prosecution.

After hearing both parties, the court reserved its order and fixed May 29 for pronouncement of the judgment on the bail application.

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