Zubeen Garg death case: Ravi Sarma raises serious concerns over yacht party safety

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned Assamese actor Ravi Sarma, a prosecution witness in the Zubeen Garg death case, appeared before the court on Friday for the sixth day of proceedings and raised serious questions over the safety measures adopted during the yacht party in Singapore where the incident occurred.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Sarma said he had been appearing before the court to help establish the facts of the case and ensure justice for Zubeen Garg. He said the investigation had to be built from scratch by tracing every witness and gathering every piece of evidence, adding that he had assured the court of his full cooperation whenever his presence was required.

Friday marked the completion of Sarma’s cross-examination by the counsel representing accused Siddharth Sharma. He said only the counsel for Sandipan Garg did not question him, while other defence lawyers attempted to frame questions in a manner that would strengthen their clients’ cases for bail.

“The other defence lawyers questioned me and tried to frame their questions in a way that would help their clients get bail, but I denied those claims before the court,” Sarma told reporters.

Sarma also alleged that the organisers and others present at the yacht party failed to exercise adequate caution despite being aware of Zubeen Garg’s medical condition. He claimed that everyone present knew the singer suffered from epileptic seizures and had been medically advised not to remain alone even while bathing.

Questioning the circumstances that led to the tragedy, Sarma said Zubeen should not have been allowed to enter the sea without wearing a life jacket. He further alleged that those accompanying him, who were reportedly wearing life jackets, should have rescued him immediately after he entered the water.

“From the videos we have seen, it took at least two minutes to rescue him. Two minutes underwater is enough to cost a person’s life. According to me, they are responsible,” Sarma said.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Case: Ravi Sarma’s Testimony to Resume as Court Proceedings Continue