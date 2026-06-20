Zubeen Garg Case: Ravi Sarma’s Testimony to Resume as Court Proceedings Continue

Guwahati: Actor Ravi Sarma’s testimony in the Zubeen Garg case remains incomplete and is set to continue before the fast-track court today. Sarma appeared before the court on 19th June and deposed for several hours, with proceedings scheduled to resume at 10:30 am.

Witness hearings for three people were as follow Ravi Sarma, Palmee Borthakur and Prakash were listed for the day. However, Sarma’s examination could not be ended within the scheduled time, necessitating its continuation.

Speaking of that matter after the hearing, Sarma said he stood by the allegations made in the FIR , adding that it had been filed after careful consideration and not on emotional grounds.

“I clearly expressed whatever I had to say before the court. The FIR was not lodged on the basis of emotions. It was filed responsibly because we cannot simply include anyone’s name without evidence or make baseless allegations,” he said.

He further stated that the Special Investigation Team had conducted its investigation based on the FIR and expressed confidence in the judicial process. Sarma added that the fast-track court process was efficient and would help expedite justice.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court on 19th June heard related petitions concerning the case but did not pass final orders, referring some matters to another bench for consideration.