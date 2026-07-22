Zubeen Garg death trial reaches key stage as sister’s testimony concludes in Guwahati court

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The trial in the death of Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg reached another important stage on Tuesday after his sister, Palmee Borthakur, completed her testimony before the Special Fast-Track Court following four days of examination and cross-examination.

Palmee appeared before the court for the fourth consecutive day after her evidence remained incomplete during the previous hearing. The court concluded her deposition on Tuesday, marking the end of one of the key witness testimonies in the case.

Speaking to reporters after the proceedings, Palmee alleged that counsel representing the accused, repeatedly attempted to portray Zubeen Garg as an alcoholic, ignoring his creativity.

“If he drank so much alcohol, then when did he create songs? When did he do film work? When did he help people? When did he do programs? When did he work his whole life? Why does every family in Assam love him? People don’t love an alcoholic this much,” she questioned.

She claimed the defence sought to establish that the singer remained under the influence of alcohol throughout the day. Rejecting that suggestion, she questioned how he could have produced his extensive body of work if that had been the case.

Palmee further alleged that the defence tried to unsettle her emotionally during cross-examination to strengthen the case for the accused. She, however, said she remained calm and responded to every question truthfully and logically. She also claimed that one of the defence lawyers described himself as a fan of Zubeen Garg while simultaneously attempting to depict the singer as an alcoholic before the court.

Expressing faith in the judicial process, she said she believed the witnesses had spoken honestly and remained confident that justice would ultimately be delivered.

Meanwhile, the Gauhati High Court heard the discharge petition filed by co-accused Sandipan Garg, who sought to be discharged from the case. After hearing the matter, the court fixed August 7 as the next date for further proceedings.

The trial continues with the recording of evidence from other witnesses as the case progresses before the Fast-Track Court.

Also read: Gauhati High Court Holds Key Hearing in Zubeen Garg Death Case Today