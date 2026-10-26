Zubeen Garg Fan Club to hold Peaceful Protest on October 30 in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Zubeen Garg Fan Club (FC) has called for a peaceful demonstration at Chachal in Guwahati on October 30, demanding justice for the singer Zubeen Garg. The programme is scheduled to run from 10 am to 2 pm at Chachal in the Six Mile area.

The announcement was shared on Facebook by Garima Saikia Garg, who urged the singer's fans and well-wishers to unite and raise their voices peacefully for justice. The organisers said they had applied for the necessary administrative permission to hold the demonstration.

The fan club decided to organise the programme following a protest held on October 12. According to the organisers, several people who had expressed their willingness to participate could not attend because the earlier programme had been arranged at short notice.

They have now appealed for wider participation in the October 30 demonstration.

Meanwhile, the family expressed support for all peaceful, non-violent and democratic programmes demanding justice for the singer. In a statement, Garima Saikia Garg said the family had been advised by several experienced lawyers not to attend public protest programmes while the case remained under trial, as the family was the complainant in the case.

The family also reiterated its faith in the judiciary and the Indian justice system. It called on the government to provide periodic updates on the progress of the case and the next steps, while urging people to continue showing their love for the singer.

Separately, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has called for candlelight processions at district headquarters across Assam on October 29 to demand justice for Zubeen Garg. In a statement, AASU president Utpal Sarma said people across Assam had been waiting for justice for more than a year.

He said the granting of bail to successive accused persons had left the public and the singer's fans disappointed and concerned.

The union said the candlelight processions would pay tribute to the singer and reflect the public's demand for justice. It appealed to people to participate in the programmes.