‘No Leniency for the Guilty’: Garima Saikia Garg Says Assam Stands United for Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, on today said the people of Assam had united in their demand for justice, asserting that nothing short of punishment for those found guilty would be acceptable.

In a social media post, Garima expressed solidarity with protesters who took to the streets in Guwahati demanding justice for Zubeen Garg's death. The demonstrations reportedly led to mass detentions amid heavy police deployment.

“Zubeen Garg was the voice of the people, and that is why today the people too have become a united, powerful voice for Zubeen Garg,” she wrote, describing the protesters as people seeking justice rather than pursuing political interests.

She said the public wanted answers about what happened on September 19 and why Assam had lost its beloved singer. Garima also referred to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s statement describing the death as murder, demanding that those charged in connection with the case face justice.

Expressing concern over the legal proceedings, she questioned how one of the women accused could be out in public while the case remained under scrutiny.

Garima said people had waited patiently for justice, but growing doubts about the process had fuelled protests. She described the situation as a serious blow to public trust, reflecting widespread concern over whether justice would ultimately be delivered.

Her appeal comes amid continuing public demands for accountability in the case.