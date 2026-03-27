Zubeen Garg's Ashes Immersed in Brahmaputra at Aswaklanta Temple

Guwahati: The final rites of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg were completed on Thursday as his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, immersed his ashes in the Brahmaputra river at the sacred Aswaklanta Temple in Guwahati.
The immersion took place at the revered Brahmakunda on the auspicious occasion of Ashokashtami.
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Family members and close associates gathered for the solemn ceremony, including his sister Palmee Borthakur and fellow singer Zublee Baruah. Admirers and local residents also came to the site to pay their last respects to the beloved singer.
Speaking after the ritual, Garima Saikia Garg described the moment as deeply personal. She said Zubeen had shared a profound emotional bond with the Brahmaputra throughout his life, and that the immersion marked his final union with the river he had always cherished.
The religious ceremonies, including the Pinda Daan, were performed by the head priest of the Aswaklanta Temple — one of Assam's most revered shrines, situated on the banks of the Brahmaputra.
The choice of location reflected both the sanctity of the occasion and the singer's lifelong connection to the river that runs through the heart of Assam.