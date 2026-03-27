Zubeen Garg's Ashes Immersed in Brahmaputra at Aswaklanta Temple

Guwahati: The final rites of Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg were completed on Thursday as his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, immersed his ashes in the Brahmaputra river at the sacred Aswaklanta Temple in Guwahati.

The immersion took place at the revered Brahmakunda on the auspicious occasion of Ashokashtami.

Also Read: ‘Zubeen died of accidental drowning’ Singapore coroner rules