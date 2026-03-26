Singapore Court Rules Zubeen Garg's Death an Accidental Drowning, Finds No Foul Play

Zubeen Garg, 52, was found floating face down in the waters off Lazarus Island in Singapore on September 19, 2025, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the North East India Festival — organised to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and India.

Coroner Nakhoda found that no one had forced, coerced, or pushed Zubeen into the water. He also found no evidence that swimmers who attempted to rescue him had deliberately held his face underwater.

The coroner directly addressed concerns raised by Zubeen's widow, Garima Saikia Garg, stating that the Police Coast Guard had carried out a comprehensive and thorough investigation, and that he had no reason to disagree with their conclusion of no foul play.