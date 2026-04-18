Zubeen Garg's Family Requests Singer Marmita Mitra to Present His Songs Correctly on Stage

The family of the late Zubeen Garg has thanked artistes across Assam for performing his creations with love and respect on Bihu stages this season, while also making a specific request to singer Marmita Mitra to present his songs correctly in her performances.

Palmee Borthakur's Message on Social Media

Dr Palmee Borthakur, sister of Zubeen Garg, addressed the matter through her social media handle, expressing the family's position on how his compositions should be treated.

"Experimentation on musical compositions and improvisation on existing compositions must be very scientifically done and shall maintain the original flavour of the compositions," she wrote.

Her post, while appreciative of the widespread tribute performances taking place across Bihu pandals, made clear that the family expects his songs to be rendered with fidelity to their original form.

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