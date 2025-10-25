Zubeen Garg’s ‘Roi Roi Binale’ Sets New Records Ahead of Release

Guwahati: The anticipation around ‘Roi Roi Binale’ has transformed into a heartfelt movement across Assam. The film is already making records even before its release. Over 15000 advanced tickets are booked. Moreover, it has garnered over 49000 ratings before its release, making it a blockbuster already.

For the people of Assam, it is more than a mere film; it’s a moment. A feeling etched with nostalgia and love. Zubeen’s voice shaped the soundscape of Assam. He was the artist who inspired countless dreamers. His legacy continues to command hearts even after his passing. From college students to old admirers, theatres are expected to be packed with people coming not just to watch a film, but to honour an emotion.

The air carries a mix of excitement and sorrow. To think that ‘Roi Roi Binale’ is his last film feels heavy, as though an era is quietly bowing out. Yet, there’s a sense of pride too, that Zubeen’s journey ends with a masterpiece capable of uniting an entire region in applause.

With every ticket sold and every heart that beats a little faster in anticipation, ‘Roi Roi Binale’ stands ready to become not just a blockbuster but a beautiful goodbye to the man who gave Assam its music, its passion, and its voice.