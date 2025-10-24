Assam CM Unveils Rs 295 Crore Hospital Project; Reviews Dolu Airport Progress

Silchar: Assam Chief Minister has announced today some major infrastructure projects aimed at significantly improving healthcare and transportation in the Barak valley. Among the key initiatives is a Rs 295 crore, 208-bed super-speciality hospital at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking at the police parade Ground in Silchar, Sarma highlighted that the hospital will strengthen the regional healthcare infrastructure, bringing advanced medical services closer to its residents.

In parallel, he announced notable progress on the long-awaited Dolu airport project. The proposal has secured clearance from airport authorities and is set to move to the Standing Finance Committee and then Cabinet approval, with completion of procedural steps expected by the year-end.

Additional infrastructure measures include an elevated corridor from the trunk road near capital Point to Rangirkhari (Phase I) and a new bridge over the Barak River at Moduraghat.

The Chief Minister stressed that these initiatives demonstrate the government’s commitment to balanced regional growth, particularly by merging improved connectivity and modern healthcare as twin pillars of development in the region.