Guwahati

Zubeen Garg's Sister Demands Justice, Warns Against 'New Game' in His Name

Dr Palmee Borthakur, sister of the late Zubeen Garg, has issued a strong social media statement demanding justice and cautioning against attempts to spin new narratives around his death case.
Dr Palmee Borthakur
Image of Dr Palmee Borthakur, sister of the late legendary music icon Zubeen Garg
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GUWAHATI — Dr Palmee Borthakur, sister of the late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, has taken to social media with a pointed statement demanding justice for her brother and cautioning against efforts to build fresh narratives around his death case.

In her post, Borthakur questioned who had given whom a wider platform — a remark widely read as a response to claims made in and around the ongoing bail hearing of prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta.

She warned against what she described as a "new game" being initiated in Zubeen Garg's name and was unambiguous in the family's position — they want justice, and they want strict punishment for those held responsible for his death.

Also Read: Two More FIRs Filed Against Singer Marmita Mitra for Allegedly Distorting Zubeen Garg’s Songs in Assam

Zubeen Garg
Dr Palmee Borthakur

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