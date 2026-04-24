Zubeen Garg's Sister Demands Justice, Warns Against 'New Game' in His Name

GUWAHATI — Dr Palmee Borthakur, sister of the late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg, has taken to social media with a pointed statement demanding justice for her brother and cautioning against efforts to build fresh narratives around his death case.

In her post, Borthakur questioned who had given whom a wider platform — a remark widely read as a response to claims made in and around the ongoing bail hearing of prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta.

She warned against what she described as a "new game" being initiated in Zubeen Garg's name and was unambiguous in the family's position — they want justice, and they want strict punishment for those held responsible for his death.

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