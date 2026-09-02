‘Zubeen Khetra’ inaugurated at Rajgarh with prayers by religious leaders in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: ‘Zubeen Khetra’, a memorial space dedicated to singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, was formally inaugurated at Rajgarh in Guwahati on Tuesday by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

Built through the personal initiative of journalist, writer and cultural activist Hemanta Sarma, the memorial witnessed prayers, sacred chants and blessings by religious leaders and representatives of different faiths.

Speaking at the inauguration, Garima Saikia Garg said Zubeen Garg had spent nearly 15 years in Rajgarh and the area held many memories associated with him. Appreciating the initiative, she said, “People want to pay their respects to Zubeen Garg before beginning a good work, and this place is for everyone.” She said the participation of people from different faiths in blessing the space through their respective religious traditions was remarkable.

Located opposite the approach road to Rajgarh No. 2 Bylane, beneath the old ‘Abhinaya’ building, the space was envisioned as an open memorial without any religious or communal restrictions.

Sarma said the objective was to ensure that Zubeen Garg’s memory remained accessible to everyone, as his music and creations had transcended barriers of caste, community, language and religion.

He also advocated the creation of small ‘Zubeen Khetras’ in homes, villages and localities, saying the idea of ‘Zubeen Darshan’ was gaining relevance.

Also Read: Jadav Payeng Appeals for Mini Forest to Keep Zubeen Garg’s Legacy Alive