Jadav Payeng Appeals for Mini Forest to Keep Zubeen Garg’s Legacy Alive

Guwahati: The Environmentalist Jadav Payeng- 'the Forest Man of India' has appealed for a small forest to be developed in the name of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, highlighting the late musician’s deep love for nature and wildlife.

Payeng said Zubeen Garg had a strong affection for nature and was particularly fond of rivers, animals and birds. He urged people to honour the singer’s memory by creating a mini forest around Dibrugarh’s Bogibeel area.

As per the appeal, the proposed forest could be developed on the char areas surrounding Bogibeel, providing a natural habitat for birds and other wildlife. Payeng expressed hope that the initiative would preserve Zubeen’s connection with nature while creating a lasting tribute to his life and legacy.

He further suggested that Zubeen Garg’s songs could continue to resonate softly within the forest, blending the singer’s music with the natural surroundings. The appeal seeks public participation in creating a green space that would not only celebrate Zubeen Garg but also promote environmental conservation and protect local biodiversity.