Zubeen leaves for his eternal abode with a wish unfulfilled!

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Soulful singer Zubeen Garg left for his eternal abode with his wish to stay a day on a high landscape that looks like a big ridge in the middle of Deepor Beel unfulfilled.

It was in January, 2009, when heartthrob Garg shot a song, ‘Rumal...’, in the area near the birdwatching tower, the railway bridge and Sokordou Kalitapara in Deepor Beel. After the shooting, Zubeen Garg enjoyed a boat ride in Deepor Beel along with some of the local people. When a ridge-like high landscape in the Ramsar Site came to his sight, the singer told the local people that he bore a wish to pass a day on that highland surrounded by water. He also said, “I’ll have to come again to pass a day on this highland covered with a green carpet of grass with a few trees standing with their heads held high.”

Retired forest official Uttam Kalita and Ratul Kalita, both hailing from Kalitapara, were the two who had sailed the boat with oars. Uttam and Ratul became nostalgic when they took a trip down their memory lane. These two misty-eyed Kalitas also said that Zubeen had expressed his concern over the man-made pollution in Deepor Beel and its surroundings.

However, the day to pass a day on that piece of landscape never came to Zubeen Garg’s life. He left for his eternal abode with this wish unfilled!

