Zubeen’s death case: Siddharth’s brother appears before SIT

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mysterious death of singer Zubeen Garg continued its questioning on Tuesday, with several key individuals appearing for the second time in connection with the case.

Pratiksha Das, known to be a close associate of accused Siddharth Sharma, arrived at the SIT office for her second round of questioning. Shortly after, Siddharth Sharma’s brother, Deepak Sharma, also appeared before investigators for the second time as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Office bearers of the organizing committee of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Gandhi Smriti Higher Secondary School, Hazarikapara in Sipajhar, were also summoned. They told reporters after their meeting with the SIT that Zubeen Garg had performed at their event under an Rs 12 lakh agreement made with Siddharth Sharma. They stated that the payment was handed over to Sharma in cash following the arrangement.

