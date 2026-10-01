Zubeen’s death case: Singapore witness Tanmoy Phukan confident of early verdict

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Another witness from Singapore, Tanmoy Phukan, deposed before the fast-track court where the trial in the Zubeen death case is underway. He is one of the witnesses to the unfortunate incident in Singapore that snatched away the life of Assam's heartthrob singer.

Emerging from the court after his deposition, Phukan said, "I'm exhausted. I had to be cautious about what I said before the court so that justice is served. This is a fast-track court, and everything is moving fast. Happy to see the trial; maybe it will be over in 2-3 months. The cross-examination of Shyamkanu was done, as was Amritprabha's. A bit of Shekhar's is pending. Sandipan's may take place tomorrow. Very exhausted. I had to speak carefully to ensure that the guilty party could be identified. Everything happened before the eyes of the witnesses. I had to give minute details so that they could determine who is guilty and who is not. I believe that this will help speed up the process of justice. In the last three days, I have seen how the court is working, and they are examining everything in great detail. I'm happy things are progressing fast. Maybe the final verdict may be delivered in a few months."

Responding to a question, Phukan said he had said everything in court, which he could not divulge outside. He, however, indicated that the witnesses present at the yacht party had been careful in their answers. "We've thoroughly addressed the question. We've stated clearly how it all started, what discussions we had and what, finally, everybody agreed to," he said. He also asserted that everything would come out soon.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Case: Court Grants Bail to Two PSOs in Disproportionate Assets Case