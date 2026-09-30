Zubeen Garg Case: Court Grants Bail to Two PSOs in Disproportionate Assets Case

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In the latest development related to the Zubeen Garg case, the Court of the Special Judge, Assam, granted bail to the late singer's personal security officers (PSOs), Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora, in a disproportionate assets (DA) case being investigated by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

The two managed to secure bail due to alleged procedural lapses on the part of the investigation authority.

However, Baishya and Bora will not be released from jail, as they remain in judicial custody in the case relating to Zubeen Garg's death, the trial of which is underway in a fast-track court.

The CID arrested the duo on October 10, 2025, after large cash transactions of more than Rs 1.1 crore were detected in their bank accounts during the probe into Zubeen Garg's death. The disproportionate assets allegations were subsequently taken up by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell, which filed separate charge sheets against the two in February of this year.

During the bail hearing, the defence argued that prescribed rules and procedures had not been followed while arresting the accused. Citing the alleged procedural lapses, particularly the violation of Sections 47 and 48 of BNSS, the defence sought bail, following which the Special Judge's Court granted relief to both in the disproportionate assets case.

The court observed, "In this case, the I.O. never issued any notice either U/s. 47 or U/s. 48 BNSS while showing the accused arrested, which is a must, in consonance with the observation of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court in Bail Application No. 892/2025, for which the arrest of the accused is vitiated."

As the accused PSOs were never issued with any arrest memo or any notice under the BNSS sections mentioned, the bail application filed for release of the accused was allowed by the court.

However, the bail order pertains only to the disproportionate assets case and has no bearing on their custody in the main case relating to Zubeen Garg's death.

Baishya and Bora had earlier had their bail pleas rejected in the death case.

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