From Myanmar to the Misty Hills of Arunachal Pradesh, Rare Orchid Discovered

Itanagar: In a significant botanical breakthrough, researchers have discovered a rare species of orchid in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district that was, until now, only known to exist in Myanmar. This marks the first recorded instance of the species being found in India, opening new avenues in the study of plant biodiversity and biogeography in the Eastern Himalayas.

The orchid, belonging to the genus Aphyllorchis, was identified during a field survey conducted by a team of botanists from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) and local researchers from Arunachal University. The plant was spotted deep within the semi-evergreen forests of the Namdapha Biosphere Reserve, a biodiversity hotspot that borders Myanmar.

“This discovery is significant not only because it is a new record for India, but also because it highlights the close floristic connection between Northeast India and northern Myanmar,” said Dr. Sandeep Choudhury, lead botanist of the research team.

A Delicate, Leafless Wonder

The orchid, known for its rare leafless structure and delicate purple flowers, is a terrestrial species that thrives on the forest floor under deep shade. Unlike most orchids, which are epiphytes (growing on trees), this species grows directly in the soil and depends on mycorrhizal fungi for nutrients.

The scientific team has submitted the specimen for herbarium preservation and further genetic study. They are currently working on a formal publication describing the species in detail.

Environmental Significance

Experts believe that the discovery underscores the ecological richness of the Indo-Myanmar border region and the need for more comprehensive botanical surveys in unexplored forest patches.

“Many parts of Arunachal Pradesh remain biologically underexplored. Finds like this show how important it is to protect these forests, not just for local communities but for global biodiversity,” said Prof. Mitali Das, an ecologist and orchid specialist.

The area where the orchid was found lies within one of India’s most ecologically sensitive zones — a region known for its high levels of endemism and rare plant species. Conservationists are urging the government to ensure that such regions are shielded from unregulated development, poaching, and deforestation.

Global Botanical Interest

With this discovery, India adds another rare orchid to its growing list of floral species, bringing international attention to Arunachal Pradesh’s role as a center of plant diversity. The discovery is expected to feature in upcoming international botanical journals and may also spark cross-border conservation collaborations between India and Myanmar.

“Orchids are not just beautiful — they are indicators of ecosystem health. Protecting them means protecting entire forest systems,” Dr. Choudhury added.

As documentation and conservation efforts move forward, the rare orchid from Changlang stands as a symbol of India’s hidden natural treasures — many of which are still waiting to be discovered in the misty forests of the Northeast.