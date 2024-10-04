Puja committees should use Assamese language on banners: Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad along with the several indigenous organizations has urged puja committees to compulsorily use Assamese language in banners and signboards during the upcoming Durga Puja, Kali Puja, and other festivals.

In a joint statement, the organization pointed out that some business establishments and puja committees in non-Assamese dominated areas are deliberately using Hindi and Bengali languages instead of Assamese.

The statement signed by leaders of various organizations, emphasized that Assamese language should be given priority in the state, just like other states prioritize their official languages (e.g., Odia in Odisha, Bengali in Bengal, Telugu in Andhra Pradesh, Kannada in Karnataka, Marathi in Maharashtra, and Tamil in Tamil Nadu).

The organization stated that outsiders living in Assam should respect and honour the Assamese language to maintain harmony with the indigenous people. They also clarified that people from outside Assam, who have been living in the state for generations, cannot claim to be indigenous Assamese.

