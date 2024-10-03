NRC Update is Not Yet Finalized: All India United Democratic Front

GUWAHATI: The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) on Wednesday said that the national-level National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not become reality because the NRC update process in Assam is yet to complete.

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Rafiqul Islam said that more than Rs. 1,600 crore was spent during the NRC update process in Assam, but the final NRC list is yet to be published.

In this regard, Islam said, “But Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is advocating the national-level NRC. How it is possible. We want that those illegal foreigners who (both Muslim and Hindu) entered into Assam after 1971 should be identified and deported. But the updated NRC in Assam is yet to finalise.

The chief minister said in Jharkhand, Haryana, that illegal foreigners will be identified, and he is talking about national-level NRC. Is it possible for 140 crore people in the country?”

“By bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), they are giving Indian citizenship to the people who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan; on the other hand, they are talking about the national-level NRC,” Rafiqul Islam said. He further said that his party wants to identify and deport all Muslims and Hindus who came from Bangladesh to Assam after 1971.

Speaking about the “One Nation, One Election” policy, Islam said, “The idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ is not practical enough for such a big country. It is only to divert the mind of the people. Even if they implement it right now, it will fall again in some time. Modi should leave this concept.

There are weird people in BJP, I am not sure if they even have the suffice knowledge.” (ANI)

