The Convergence Model: A Pilot Intervention to Strengthen Routine Immunisation and Support the Zero-Dose Agenda Launched in East Khasi Hills

To support the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India’s Zero-Dose agenda, the Community of Practice for Demand (CoP-D) has formally launched a pilot intervention in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills. The district launch event was attended by senior district officials from various departments like Health, Education, Social Welfare, etc.
The pilot, being implemented in Mylliem and Mawkynrew blocks, seeks to strengthen demand for routine immunisation services and support the identification and follow-up of Zero-Dose and Partially Immunised children through a community-centred convergence approach.
The launch and district convergence programme brought together representatives from the Health Department and other relevant departments and stakeholders along with state implementing partners providing a platform to discuss the pilot, its approach and opportunities for collaboration.
The programme included a detailed presentation on the context and need for convergence-based action. The CoP-D team also presented the contextual communication tools developed to support conversations around immunisation with families, frontline workers and communities.
In his keynote address, the Deputy Commissioner, Shri Abhilash Baranwal, East Khasi Hills, emphasised the importance of convergence and collective responsibility in addressing the Zero-Dose agenda and strengthening community-level action. He acknowledged and appreciated the systematic groundwork and research undertaken by the CoP-D team in identifying the challenges and thoughtfully crafting the pilot interventions. He particularly liked the engagement with men aspect and stated that it will help in strengthening the efforts. He assured the team of the cooperation from District administration and relevant departments.
The Addl. Dy Commissioner Sri F. B. Basan and the State Immunisation Officer, Ms. Bibha R. Marak and District Immunisation Officer Shri Rapbor Laloo were also present among the dignitaries.
The discussion also provided an opportunity for participating stakeholders to share suggestions and identify areas where existing platforms and programmes could support the pilot.
The pilot is designed around the principle that reaching children who are missed by routine immunisation requires efforts beyond the health system alone. It seeks to bring together government departments, frontline workers, schools, community institutions, families and local influencers to identify gaps, build confidence, strengthen follow-up and support timely and complete immunisation.
The model will be implemented through five interconnected areas: finding children and families who may be missed, engaging with families and communities through contextual behaviour change tools, supporting the vaccination journey, connecting existing systems and stakeholders, and learning and adapting through implementation.
The programme also included a display of the contextual communication tools and assets developed by CoP-D to support the pilot activities, along with an interaction with the pilot team.
The pilot will be implemented over the coming 6-8 months, and the learnings from East Khasi Hills will contribute to the refinement of community-centred approaches for strengthening immunisation demand.
About CoP-D
The Community of Practice for Demand Generation (CoP-D) is a strategic initiative supporting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, to strengthen demand generation for childhood immunisation. Supported by GAVI and stewarded by WPP Media and UNDP under the aegis of MoHFW, CoP-D works with diverse stakeholders to develop and test locally relevant approaches to address Zero-Dose and Partially Immunised children.