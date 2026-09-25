The Convergence Model: A Pilot Intervention to Strengthen Routine Immunisation and Support the Zero-Dose Agenda Launched in East Khasi Hills

The discussion also provided an opportunity for participating stakeholders to share suggestions and identify areas where existing platforms and programmes could support the pilot.

The pilot is designed around the principle that reaching children who are missed by routine immunisation requires efforts beyond the health system alone. It seeks to bring together government departments, frontline workers, schools, community institutions, families and local influencers to identify gaps, build confidence, strengthen follow-up and support timely and complete immunisation.

The model will be implemented through five interconnected areas: finding children and families who may be missed, engaging with families and communities through contextual behaviour change tools, supporting the vaccination journey, connecting existing systems and stakeholders, and learning and adapting through implementation.

The programme also included a display of the contextual communication tools and assets developed by CoP-D to support the pilot activities, along with an interaction with the pilot team.

The pilot will be implemented over the coming 6-8 months, and the learnings from East Khasi Hills will contribute to the refinement of community-centred approaches for strengthening immunisation demand.

About CoP-D

The Community of Practice for Demand Generation (CoP-D) is a strategic initiative supporting the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, to strengthen demand generation for childhood immunisation. Supported by GAVI and stewarded by WPP Media and UNDP under the aegis of MoHFW, CoP-D works with diverse stakeholders to develop and test locally relevant approaches to address Zero-Dose and Partially Immunised children.