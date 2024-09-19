Assam: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Demands Renaming Of Silchar Railway Station To Honour Language Martyrs

SILCHAR: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has appealed to the state government to rename the Silchar Railway Station in honor of the eleven language martyrs, or Bhasha Sahids, of Silchar.
The Jorhat MP and the deputy leader of the Congress Party in the Lok Sabha is of the view that this move would pay tribute to their crucial role in the 1961 Language Movement in Barak Valley.
In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gogoi emphasized the importance of this renaming exercise, saying that it would appropriately recognize the martyrs' legacy.
However, a recent response from the Union Government hinted that the BJP-led Assam government has not yet submitted a formal proposal for this change.
The letter from Niraj Sahay, Principal Chief Commercial Manager of the Northeast Frontier Railway, dated September 3, 2024, clearly stated that the state government has to recommend the renaming of the railway station, following which, the Union Home Ministry (MHA) has to give its approval.
The top railway official informed about this procedure while responding to Gogoi's plea for the renaming of the Silchar Railway Station. Gogoi has now urged the Assam government to immediate act on it by submitting the necessary proposal and fulfill the long-standing demand to honor the language martyrs with this fitting tribute.
