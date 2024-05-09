Assam HS Result Marred By Controversy In Silchar After Missing English Subject Marks

SILCHAR: In a significant turn of event, a controversial scenario loomed large as numerous students in Assam's Silchar were furious after they were deprived of their results due to an unfortunate mistake.
This latest development comes just hours after the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results of the AHSEC Class 12 examinations online today.
The education board of Assam were showered with praise for the smooth declaration of the much-anticipated HS Results 2024.
However, this untoward incident reported from Silchar has put a stain on its reputation as their efficiency has been questioned.
Institutions such as Ramanuj Gupta Senior Secondary School, GC College, and Holy Cross HS School, among others, have had to bear the brunt of this oversight, infuriating students and educators alike.
Expressing frustration, the Principal of Ramanuj Senior Secondary School Purnadeep Chanda stated that their overall results are satisfactory but added that there has been an unprecedented issue with the council this time around.
The Principal revealed that the mark sheets of students appearing for the English examination in the science stream show them as absent, leaving them in a state of anxiety.
Many students along with their parents have been left dismayed by this costly error.
Sharing their grave concern in light of this incident, a distraught parent remarked, "It's deeply disappointing to see such a crucial aspect of our children's education mishandled. We hope the authorities rectify this swiftly to alleviate the anxiety among students and families."
Meanwhile, the school authorities are actively seeking resolution, with plans to engage with the Council to address the issue promptly.
"We are in constant communication with the Council and are collecting necessary documentation to present our case. We intend to approach the Council tonight after gathering attendance records from Cachar College, the examination center," affirmed the principal.
This distressing incident sheds light on the significance of meticulous examination processes and the need for timely punitive measures to uphold the integrity of the education system.