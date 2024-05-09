Assam: Assam Public Service Commission Announces Results of Combined Competitive Examination 2023

GUWAHATI: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has made a significant announcement. They have released the results of the much-anticipated Combined Competitive Examination (Prelims) for the year 2023. This announcement represents an important milestone in the area's academic and professional spheres.

The examination attracted a laudable turnout of 67251 hopeful candidates vying for 235 distinguished posts. Furthermore, the competition exhibited an extraordinary showcase of ambition and aptitude within the state boundaries.

Shifting away from conventional modes APSC adopted Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets and carbon copies. This shift allowed APSC to harness technological progress to refine the evaluation mechanism and ensure its transparency. The adoption of this innovative method underscores APSC's dedication to integrating contemporary solutions. They seek to increase efficiency and credibility in the administration of examinations.

From the vast candidate pool, 2898 candidates have triumphantly qualified for the Main examination. This achievement indicates a crucial progression in their educational and professional strides. Remarkably, 719 candidates have indeed qualified for posts reserved specifically for women. This accomplishment underscores Assam's progress towards gender inclusivity and empowerment.

Indeed the examination witnessed impressive participation. Candidates represented a diverse variety of backgrounds. A total of 106 candidates qualified for posts designated for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). Simultaneously, 102 candidates secured positions for Ex-servicemen. This inclusivity underscores the true dedication of APSC. It shows their commitment to creating equality for all sections of society.

APSC took a commendable step towards recognising and uplifting communities that are marginalized. They proudly announced the qualification of individuals from the Moran and Motak communities for exclusive posts. Each secured one post within Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS). Through this approach the Commission exemplifies its commitment to promoting inclusivity and representation.

The Mains examination is scheduled for the latter part of July 2024. The question papers will be available in English and Assamese languages. In turn candidates are granted the chance to express themselves fluently in their language of choice. This fosters a more equal and accessible process for examinations.