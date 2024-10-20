Assam Police Constable Takes His Own Life By Shooting Himself With Service Revolver In Silchar

SILCHAR: In a shocking incident, a police constable reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver while on duty.
The purported suicide took place yesterday evening when the personnel was posted at the Silchar circuit house.
The deceased cop has been identified as 51-year-old Ishwar Singha hailing from Katakuama village in Assam's Cachar district whose lifeless body was found lying in his restroom at the Circuit House where he was stationed.
Numal Mahatta, the Superintendent of Police of Cachar district confirmed that the tragic discovery about his death was made after Singha had just completed his sentry duty.
Swift action ensued as the senior officers immediately sent a team to take stock of the prevailing situation. Singha was taken to the Silchar Medical College & Hospital but unfortunately, the constable succumbed to his injuries as he was declared dead by the doctors.
An investigation has been launched by the police to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Singha's tragic demise. The police have seized the firearm and spent cartridge as evidence and his restroom has also been sealed for further examination.
SP Mahatta assured that all necessary legal procedures were being followed, adding that Singha's family has been informed and they are on their way to Silchar.