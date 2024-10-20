Assam Police Constable Takes His Own Life By Shooting Himself With Service Revolver In Silchar

SILCHAR: In a shocking incident, a police constable reportedly shot himself dead with his service revolver while on duty.

The purported suicide took place yesterday evening when the personnel was posted at the Silchar circuit house.

The deceased cop has been identified as 51-year-old Ishwar Singha hailing from Katakuama village in Assam's Cachar district whose lifeless body was found lying in his restroom at the Circuit House where he was stationed.

Numal Mahatta, the Superintendent of Police of Cachar district confirmed that the tragic discovery about his death was made after Singha had just completed his sentry duty.