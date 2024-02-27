Assam: Silchar Women Accuse Placement Agency Of Human Trafficking,19 Escape Captivity

SILCHAR: In an incident that has sent shockwaves across the state, at least 30 young women, hailing from Assam's Barak Valley, has reportedly leveled serious allegations of human trafficking against a placement agency going by the name of Fabtax Private Limited.

The victims of the alleged human trafficking racket has accused the agency of misleading them by falsely claiming to offer nursing jobs outside the state of Assam.

According to reports, out of the 30 women allegedly held in captivity, 19 managed to escape while 11 are still trapped in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.