PM Modi Unveils Identities Of Astronauts For Gaganyaan Space Mission

TRIVANDRUM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday revealed the identities of the four astronauts who will embark on India's maiden human space flight endeavor, Gaganyaan, scheduled for launch in 2024-25.

The selected group, comprising of 4 esteemed astronauts, includes Group Captain Prashanth Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla.

All the members of the quartet hail from the Indian Air Force and they have honed their skills through rigorous training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Russia.

