Kalain: Stone Pelting Over Smart Meter Leads To Severe Injuries Of Two APDCL Staff

SILCHAR: While installing smart meters and looking into meter tampering in Khelma Part-ll, Kalain, on Friday afternoon, an Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) team was attacked in a startling event. In addition to seriously injuring two employees, the attack caused 41 local residents to lose their electricity.

The APDCL subdivision team, along with staff from Gumrah Outpost, was inspecting tampered digital meters and setting up smart meters in the village when the attack happened at around 2:00 pm. The squad was physically attacked and stones were thrown, officials said.

Rahim Uddin Choudhury and Nur Islam Barbhuiya, two outsourced line employees, suffered serious injuries. Barbhuiya needed stitches in both legs and sustained a back injury, while Choudhury sustained a prostate damage. Following their first care at Kalain Health Centre, both were referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.