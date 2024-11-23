Nagaland Police Issues Advisory On WhatsApp Hacking, Urges Users To Stay Cautious

KOHIMA: Nagaland Police has issued an advisory warning the public about the rising incidents of WhatsApp hacking by scammers in recent days.

According to the police, scammers target users by sending malicious links or APK files via WhatsApp or other platforms, and clicking on these links and installing them can compromise the user’s account.

Another method of account hacking involves sharing the WhatsApp verification code with scammers.

Once hacked, accounts are often misused to solicit financial assistance from the victim’s contacts or engage in other criminal activities.