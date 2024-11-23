Nagaland Police Issues Advisory On WhatsApp Hacking, Urges Users To Stay Cautious

KOHIMA: Nagaland Police has issued an advisory warning the public about the rising incidents of WhatsApp hacking by scammers in recent days.
According to the police, scammers target users by sending malicious links or APK files via WhatsApp or other platforms, and clicking on these links and installing them can compromise the user’s account.
Another method of account hacking involves sharing the WhatsApp verification code with scammers.
Once hacked, accounts are often misused to solicit financial assistance from the victim’s contacts or engage in other criminal activities.
The Nagaland Police urged everyone to enable two-step verification to enhance the security of the account, which provides an extra layer of protection for WhatsApp accounts, as a safeguard against these hacks.
It is advised to avoid clicking on links or installing APK files from unknown sources and not to share WhatsApp verification code, as WhatsApp will never request it. Users were also informed to contact the police authorities immediately if their account was hacked to prevent further exploitation.
The police urge users to spread awareness about hacked accounts to prevent further financial loss or criminal activity. It is also recommended to recover the hacked WhatsApp account by reinstalling the app to prevent further misuse.
Nagaland Police further advised users to always call the person directly to confirm the authenticity of any monetary requests they receive via WhatsApp before taking any action.
