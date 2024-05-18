Silchar: Students Stuck Inside Building Due To Major Fire, Heroic Rescue Act Caught on Camera

SILCHAR: In a horrifying incident, a massive fire erupted at the Shillong patty area in Silchar town on the morning of 18th May, creating a sense of panic in the tightly packed locality.
The inferno blazing four floors of a building housing three prominent bank offices and a Computer Education centre engulfed at around 11:45 am, creating a tense situation in the congested area.
According to reports, the massive flames originated from a computer coaching centre on the fourth floor. The rapid spread of the fire led to the students attending classes getting trapped.
Some students managed to escape through windows and water pipes, while others were rescued by brave locals.
Recounting the agonizing scene that unraveled at the site of the incident, one eyewitness said that the fire broke out at the fourth floor of the building.
The eyewitness shared that the students of the computer institute were stuck inside the building and were later moved to the top of the building to escape.
He went on to say that the locals then decided to rescue the students trapped inside the burning complex by placing ladders under the terrace.
The heroic attempt to save their lives turned out to be fruitful as all the students managed to survive this life-threatening incident.
However, this brave rescue act left several students sustaining minor injuries. Sadly, one girl incurred severe injuries as she jumped from the building, causing her to fall through a tin roof to the basement.
She was immediately rushed to the hospital to receive medical treatment.
As per the witness, the locals suspect that the fire might have been ignited due to a short circuit.
The nerve-wrecking rescue efforts and the girl's fall were captured on camera, showing the courage, selflessness and swift action of the locals in the face of adversity.
Firefighter were immediately called in to contain the flames and prevent it from spreading any further. After relentless efforts lasting several hours, they were able to gain control of the situation.
In a major sigh of relief for the residents, Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta assured that the fire has been contained, but the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.