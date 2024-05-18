Silchar: Students Stuck Inside Building Due To Major Fire, Heroic Rescue Act Caught on Camera

SILCHAR: In a horrifying incident, a massive fire erupted at the Shillong patty area in Silchar town on the morning of 18th May, creating a sense of panic in the tightly packed locality.

The inferno blazing four floors of a building housing three prominent bank offices and a Computer Education centre engulfed at around 11:45 am, creating a tense situation in the congested area.

According to reports, the massive flames originated from a computer coaching centre on the fourth floor. The rapid spread of the fire led to the students attending classes getting trapped.

Some students managed to escape through windows and water pipes, while others were rescued by brave locals.