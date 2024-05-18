Manipur: PHED Head Office in Thoubal District Devastated by Fire

IMPHAL: In a tragic incident, a massive fire took place at the head office of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) in Thoubal District, destroying property worth crores on Friday night.

The fire, which broke out around 11:30 pm destroyed the old building of the PHED, as per the fire service sources.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. The office caretaker was able to escape unharmed.

The fire spread through multiple buildings, including the offices of the Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineers, Section Officers, and other officials, causing extensive damage.