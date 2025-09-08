Women First: Cachar Administrative unveils Ambitious Empowerment Campaign

The programme began with a welcome address by Smt. Deepa Das, ACS, Assistant Commissioner and In-charge District Social Welfare Officer, who underlined the administration’s vision of empowering women not only as beneficiaries of government schemes but as active participants in shaping Cachar’s growth story. This was followed by a detailed presentation by Smt. Bonani Bhattacharjee, District Mission Coordinator, Sankalp HEW, who outlined the ten-day action plan that includes awareness programmes, training sessions, and direct access to institutional support.

Chairing the deliberations, Smt. Phyllis Hrangchal, ACS, ADC (WCD), stressed the importance of collective responsibility. “The responsibility of empowering women cannot rest on one department. It requires coordination across education, health, livelihood, and protection services,” she said, drawing strong endorsement from the participants.