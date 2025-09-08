Women First: Cachar Administrative unveils Ambitious Empowerment Campaign

Silchar: In a strong demonstration of collaborative governance, the Cachar district administration has rolled out a ten-day awareness campaign aimed at deepening women’s empowerment and ensuring that welfare initiatives reach every corner of the district. The drive, jointly organized by the Department of Women and Child Development and the district administration, has been launched under the guidance of District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, who has been widely credited for promoting participatory and inclusive development in Cachar.
The campaign was formally set in motion with a review meeting held at the DC’s office under the banner of Sankalp, Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW). The meeting brought together officials from multiple departments, social welfare officers, grassroots coordinators, and institutional representatives reflecting the administration’s growing focus on convergence and inter-departmental cooperation.
The programme began with a welcome address by Smt. Deepa Das, ACS, Assistant Commissioner and In-charge District Social Welfare Officer, who underlined the administration’s vision of empowering women not only as beneficiaries of government schemes but as active participants in shaping Cachar’s growth story. This was followed by a detailed presentation by Smt. Bonani Bhattacharjee, District Mission Coordinator, Sankalp HEW, who outlined the ten-day action plan that includes awareness programmes, training sessions, and direct access to institutional support.
Chairing the deliberations, Smt. Phyllis Hrangchal, ACS, ADC (WCD), stressed the importance of collective responsibility. “The responsibility of empowering women cannot rest on one department. It requires coordination across education, health, livelihood, and protection services,” she said, drawing strong endorsement from the participants.
A central theme of the meeting was the Mission Shakti scheme, a flagship initiative of the Government of India focused on promoting women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment. Participants included CDPOs, block coordinators, officials from the One Stop Centre, Shakti Sadan, Poshan Abhiyan, and representatives from the Health, Education, and Child Protection departments showcasing the depth of Cachar’s institutional framework.
The campaign will cover all blocks of the district through interactive workshops, outreach sessions, and awareness drives. Its focus areas include maternal and child health, girls’ education, livelihood opportunities via self-help groups, and strengthening women’s safety mechanisms. By involving multiple departments ranging from health and education to ASRLM and DCPU ,the initiative seeks to ensure that women and children experience government schemes as an interconnected support system rather than fragmented interventions.
Officials at the meeting expressed optimism, noting that Cachar stands at a decisive juncture where investments in women’s empowerment can yield transformative results. They emphasized that when women gain access to education, healthcare, livelihood, and protection, the positive impact extends beyond individuals to families, villages, and the district at large.
With DC Mridul Yadav’s steady leadership, the administration is seeking to demonstrate that women’s empowerment in Cachar is not just an agenda item but an achievable, measurable goal. The campaign, they stressed, is both a promise and a commitment,that women’s voices will be heard, their rights safeguarded, and their aspirations nurtured as part of the district’s development journey.
