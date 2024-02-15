Find Out Which Mobile Number Is Linked To Your Aadhaar Number

In India, a 12-digit unique number called Aadhaar is a necessary document for establishing identity. When registering for a bank account, obtaining a passport, purchasing electronic tickets, or in other situations where identity verification is necessary, it is an invaluable tool. However, in order to get the one-time password (OTP) needed for verification, you must have a registered cellphone number associated with your Aadhaar card.
On the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), you can check the most recent Aadhaar detail update or the email address and mobile number you provided during enrollment.
There's no need to worry if you can't remember the registered mobile number that is connected to your Aadhar card—by following the instructions on the UIDAI website, you can easily retrieve it in a matter of minutes.
You can follow these steps to determine which mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar.
Firstly, open any web browser and navigate to the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at https://uidai.gov.in/.
Next, click on 'My Aadhaar' located under the UIDAI symbol on the homepage. A drop-down menu will then appear on the screen as a result.
Under Aadhaar Services, click on Verify Registered mobile or email id. A new tab will open on your system, where you will need to enter your Aadhaar number and the mobile number or email ID that you want to verify.
Additionally, you must enter the captcha code and click on Send OTP.
The message "The mobile you have entered has already been verified with our records" will show on the screen if the mobile number you entered matches UIDAI's database.
You will, however, receive a notification indicating that the cellphone number you entered does not match UIDAI's records if such is the case. It is not possible to update your mobile number online; instead, you will need to go to the closest Aadhaar center.