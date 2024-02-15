Find Out Which Mobile Number Is Linked To Your Aadhaar Number

In India, a 12-digit unique number called Aadhaar is a necessary document for establishing identity. When registering for a bank account, obtaining a passport, purchasing electronic tickets, or in other situations where identity verification is necessary, it is an invaluable tool. However, in order to get the one-time password (OTP) needed for verification, you must have a registered cellphone number associated with your Aadhaar card.

On the official website of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), you can check the most recent Aadhaar detail update or the email address and mobile number you provided during enrollment.

There's no need to worry if you can't remember the registered mobile number that is connected to your Aadhar card—by following the instructions on the UIDAI website, you can easily retrieve it in a matter of minutes.